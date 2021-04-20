Liberia: Mo Ali Meets Family of Augustina Gray - Takes Liability of Her Pregnancy

Monrovia — Mr. Mo Ali, the Secretary General of the Unity Party (UP) has extended apologies to members of the public, his family and members of the public over the disturbing leaked audio in which he is heard coercing Ms. Augustina Gray to abort a pregnancy which is supposedly owned by him.

According to Ali, it was never his intention to cause harm to anyone or exhibit an attitude that disrespects women.

"As a father of three girls, I respect womanhood and know the importance of protecting women. I truly regret the embarrassment that this has caused my children, loved ones, friends, supporters, and the Unity Party," he said.

Recognizing that he is a political/public figure, Ali stated that he is aware that the public holds at high moral standard and expects a behavior that sets good example to society.