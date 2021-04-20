Liberia: Humanitarian Group Opens 'Major Route' in Grand Bassa

Grand Bassa — Citizens of Cee's town in Electoral District #2 couldn't withhold their happiness after a group under the banner 'Victor Zean Cares Foundation' kicked off the opening of a major route connecting Bible Industry Community (BIA) to more than 30 towns and villages.

Victor Zean Cares Foundation is a non-for-profit Corporation which is engaged into the provision of medical and public health services to individuals and communities throughout Liberia.

The Foundation is also engaged into several humanitarian initiatives ranging from road connections, educational programs and health.

Sylvester U. Jasper, Country Director of the foundation, told FrontPageAfrica that the Foundation's founder, Victor Ujay Zean, visited Cee's Town and surrounding villages but the lack of road for the citizens to carry their produce to the market was a major challenge.

"Today, I have to represent Mr. Victor Zean who wants to see your lives moving forward. He told us that he once made a promise that one day his foundation would have placed smile on your faces".

He furthered, "He's not here, but we are here to represent him and let you know that he's going to ensure that this road gets open within the next three days."

According to him, the road project is costing the Foundation US$10,000 for the rental of the machines and fuel oil.

At the opening of the road was Mr. James E. Brooks, City Mayor of St. John City. Mayor Brooks said, "Today is one of the happiest days in my life because this road here is very major to our people."

Brooks mentioned that the Victor Zean Cares Foundation's effort to have the road open will forever be remembered.

"Roads make a crucial contribution to economic development and growth and brings important social benefits. They are of vital importance to make a nation grows and develops."

The Mayor stressed that road provides access to empowerment, health and educational services.

"I want to say thank you to the Founder of this organization, Mr. Victor Zean for using his money for the benefit of his people because many Diaspora Liberians will only compare this country with other countries, but they can't help to develop this country."

Joining their mayor, several citizens expressed appreciation to the Zean for his humanitarian gesture.

Victor Zean hails from Grand Bassa County. He currently resides abroad.