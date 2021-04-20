Liberia: Ailing Liberian Woman Seeks Financial Assistance to Continue Treatment for Kidney Failure

Monrovia — An ailing Liberian mother of three, Marcia A. Allen has sent out an SOS call for financial assistance to enable her to continue medication for kidney complications- end-stage renal failure.

In an open letter, Madam Allen said she is currently on treatment in Nairobi, Kenya but because of the high cost involved, she wants to relocate to Sierra Leone where treatment for her illness is now available until she gets a donor and the money for the kidney transplant. The targeted amount is US$50,000.

She writes: "Living on dialysis without financial help is not easy. I cannot continue dialysis because of the high bill I owe the center here [in Kenya]. My only other alternative now is to travel to Sierra Leone where they have opened several dialysis centers," she said.

She continues: "There, it is less costly and I would be closer to home and my children. If I don't get treatment, I will die. I am only depending on the mercy of God, and begging for help. I am a mother, leaving my children and suffering in another man's country is not easy. Please help me, I am in pain as I write you with tears in my eyes. I pray that God touch your hearts. Please this is an SOS call. Please help me. I am really desperate. If you are interested in helping me, please contact Michael Padmore from LISULI or cashapp $Lisulidonations or zelle 7632184147 God bless you."

According to her, she became ill in 2011 after she gave birth to her son in Liberia, and she was diagnosed with end stage renal failure in Ghana where doctors told her that she needed a new kidney.

End stage renal disease is medical condition that occurs when your kidneys are no longer able to work as they should to meet your body's needs.

"I suffered three months in Liberia with diarrhea and vomiting because no medical facility could help me. It was by the special grace of God that I made it out of Liberia alive," she recalled, adding, "I had to travel to Nairobi, Kenya because it had a dialysis center where I could be administered treatments. I started dialysis in 2012, almost ten years ago."

Currently, she is in Nairobi getting dialysis. But as she put it, "Living in Nairobi without a job or insurance is not easy." And she has been there consistently for over three years and only survive on begging. However, there is still hope for Allen as several dialysis centers have opened in neighboring Sierra Leone- close to home and she intends to move there to continue her dialysis as she seeks help and find a donor.

"I am not relocating to Sierra Leone permanently. I only want to make use of the opportunity to come close to home, while I look for money and find a donor for a transplant," she told FrontPage Africa on the line from Nairobi.

She extended thanks and appreciation to all those who have helped her over the years through prayers, words of encouragement and financial assistance.

Meanwhile, anyone that is touched and wants to help, should kindly contact Michael Padmore (USA) from LISULI or cashapp $Lisulidonations or zelle 7632184147, while contact person in Liberia is Mrs. Ina Williams Christensen on +231-886510683/+231770267654 or FrontPage Africa. Marcia Allen can be reached on +254 713282898.

