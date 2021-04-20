Tanzania: Actress Kajala and Daughter Questioned By Police Over Harmonize Nudes

20 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Actress Kajala and her daughter Paula were today interrogated for several hours by police and released on bail for allegedly distributing nude photos that allegedly belonged to Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize.

This has been confirmed by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa saying the two were arrested and released after landing in the country from Dubai.

Reports of their arrest began circulating online yesterday and today Mambosasa confirmed and clarified that they were arrested the night before yesterday and interrogated but were released on bail several hours after.

The Dar Police commander said the charges against them were of distributing Harmonize's nude photos online and the artist was the complainant.

"It is true that we arrested Kajala and Paula and interrogated them after the complainant Harmonize came to the station but we have released them on bail," said Mambosasa.

He said the two would continue to report at the police station until investigations are completed and brought to court as such cases usually take a long time to investigate.

In another development, Commander Mambossa said Rayvanny, Baba Levo and Juma Lokole have also been accused by Harmonize of distributing nude photos and have already been questioned by police and investigations are still ongoing.

Five days ago, Harmonize via his Instagram page said he would take them to court and demand compensation from those who tarnished his reputation online by distributing his alleged nude pictures.

Read the original article on Citizen.

