Nigeria: Buhari Greets Oshunkeye, 2006 CNN African Journalist of the Year, At 65

20 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release By Press Release

The President urges Mr Oshunkeye to continue sharing knowledge and experience with younger generation of journalists.

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Mr Shola Oshunkeye, winner of <a target="_blank" href="http://edition.cnn.com/WORLD/africa/africanawards/press.15july06.html">CNN African Journalist of the Year 2006</a>, as he turns 65 today.

The President salutes the professional strides of Mr Oshunkeye, garnered over more than three decades with media houses like Concord Press, where he rose to edit the then best-selling Weekend Concord, Associate Editor at TELL Magazine, editor of The Spectator, a publication of The Sun Publishing Limited, and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Ghana.

President Buhari rejoices with the Oshunkeye family, the media fraternity, and all those who celebrate the journalist of repute, who also won the Nigerian Media Merit Award Best Print Journalist laurel in 1996.

Currently President/Chief Executive Officer of <a target="_blank" href="https://thecrestng.com/">The Crest Publishing and Entertainment Company Limited</a>, the President urges Oshunkeye to continue sharing knowledge and experience with the younger generation of journalists.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

April 19, 2021

