Africa: Report - Nigeria to Account for 23% of Oil, Gas Projects in Africa By 2025

20 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Nigeria is expected to have about 100 oil and gas projects commencing operations across the value chain between 2021 and 2025, accounting for 23 per cent of all total fresh projects in Africa, a new report has disclosed.

According to the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, new-build projects would dominate the industry and account for around 90 per cent of the total projects commencing operations across the value chain in Nigeria.

In the report titled: 'Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects,' the company revealed that of the 100 projects expected to commence operations during the period, petrochemicals will have the highest count with 28 projects, followed by upstream (25), refinery (24) and midstream (23).

"Nigeria is betting on several refinery and petrochemicals projects to meet its growing domestic demand and reduce its reliance on imports.

"The projects also have potential to transform Nigeria as an exporter of refined products to neighbouring countries," the report said.

On refineries, it stated that the 650,000 barrel per day Dangote refinery in Lagos was a key project expected to start operations in 2022, noting that once the project begins operation, it could become the largest oil refinery in Africa.

"Among the upcoming petrochemical projects in Nigeria by 2025, Brass Fertiliser & Petrochemical Company, Brass Methanol Plant are a key projects with a capacity of 1.70 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

"The new build plant has already received approval and is expected to start operations by 2025," it stated.

In the upstream (fields) segment, GlobalData stated that it expects 25 projects to start operations in Nigeria during 2021 to 2025.

Some of the notable projects, it said, include Bonga North and Okpokunou Cluster Development, with Bonga North being a deepwater conventional oilfield presently in FEED stage and is expected to commence operations by 2025, while Cluster Development is an onshore conventional gas field presently at the feasibility stage and is expected to start operations by 2024.

According to the report, midstream projects will account for around 23 per cent of all oil and gas projects in Nigeria by 2025.

"Gas processing projects account for around 39 per cent of all upcoming midstream projects. ANOH-Seplat is one of the key projects with a capacity of 300 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd). The project is in currently in the construction stage and is expected to start operations in 2022.

"In LNG, Nigeria expansion is a key liquefaction project with a capacity of 7.60 mtpa and a project cost of US$7bn. The liquefaction project has been approved and is expected to start operations in 2025," it stated.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, recently stated that Africa's largest crude oil producer and exporter, expects to end its crude-for-fuel swap deals by 2023 when its refining capacity is set to increase with state refineries revamped and a new refinery built.

Nigerian refineries, which are in need of refurbishment, will be fully revamped and running by 2023, even as the contract for the Port Harcourt refinery has been awarded for $1.5 billion.

"The outlook for Nigeria's downstream sector looks bright with attractive market conditions, large market, significant crude distillation capacity additions from various refinery projects, improvements of the distribution network & the use of natural gas," Kyari recently assured.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Respect Our View, Sovereignty Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.