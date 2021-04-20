Nigeria: Report Reveals Increased Productivity in March

20 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Dike Onwuamaeze

The productivity of the Nigerian private sector recorded sustained growth in March as business conditions improved in the first quarter of 2021 than it did in five months.

This was the verdict of the Stanbic IBTC Bank's Nigeria PMI (purchasing manager index) report for March 2021, which stated that the sub-sector PMI readings, "indicated that manufacturing posted the fastest rise in output in March, followed by services and agriculture respectively while wholesale and retail recorded a decline in activity."

It stated that rising output encouraged firms to increase their purchases and employment in March, which allowed firms to complete outstanding work.

The report stated that, "output and new order growth strengthened for the second successive month which led to a solid rise in purchases. Employment meanwhile rose marginally, and firms continued to reduce their backlogs at near-record rates. Looking forward, firms remain hopeful that their output levels will increase over the next 12 months."

The report also stated that input price inflation remained robust with material shortages driving a sharp increase in purchase costs. In turn, firms raised their selling prices at a faster pace.

It added: "At 52.9 in March, up marginally from 52.0 in February, the headline seasonally adjusted PMI signaled expansion, and one which extended the current sequence of growth to nine months.

"Higher customer numbers led to a rise in new orders with the rate of growth the strongest since last October. This supported another expansion in output, and one which was solid overall."

The PMI report further stated that sustained growth in new orders encouraged sharp accumulation in the stocks of purchases while supplier delivery times continued to shorten.

It stated that material shortages weighed slightly on vendor performance, adding that, "as a result of a shortage in the supply of raw materials, purchase prices rose at the joint second-sharpest rate in the series.

"Higher staffing costs also contributed to a robust rise in overall expenses. The passing on of cost burdens to clients led output prices to increase a sharp and accelerated rate."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.