Nigeria: Traffickers Excrete 191 Pellets of Cocaine, Heroin At Lagos Airport

Two suspects arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos have excreted 191 pellets of heroin and cocaine while under observation.

This is coming barely two weeks after a Madrid, Spain-bound trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, excreted 113 wraps of cocaine after his arrest at the same airport.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja that on April 10, 2021, during the outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian airline to Italy, NDLEA operatives at MMIA intercepted and referred one Chukwudi Destiny for scanning and the scan result proved positive to drug ingestion.

"Consequently, he was placed under excretion observation and in the process; he excreted 92 pellets of heroin with a total weight of 1.3kg.

"Also on 12th April 2021, during the inbound examination of consignments on Ethiopian airline cargo flight from South Africa, operatives at SAHCO import shed made a seizure of 11.550kg of heroin cleverly packed and concealed in corn flakes cartons. Four clearing agents are in custody in connection to the seizure," Babafemi said.