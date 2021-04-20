Nigeria: My Happiest Moment Was When My Last Relationship Ended - Ike, Ex-BBNaija Housemate

19 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Lawal

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema, says his happiest moment in life was the period when his last relationship ended.

Onyema and Mercy Eke, who were both housemates in the 2019 edition of the reality show won by Mercy, dated for a while.

They went their separate ways in 2020

During an Instagram chat with SpiceTV Africa on Sunday, Ike said relationships involve a lot of sacrifice.

"I am usually very particular about the relationship advice I give because I don't like to give advice on something I'm not an expert on.

"I had a couple of girlfriends but my best advice right now is guys, just make sure you are happy because a relationship involves a lot of work and sacrifice.

"Don't jump into it until you are ready, trust me. A real relationship only works when you have the right partner. My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship," he said.

Ike spoke a few days after Mercy warned her fans against dwelling on failed relationships.

"I'm in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I'm good, I'm living up and I think we should just put an end to this.

"Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let's just keep it moving, we are done," she said.

In November, Mercy announced via her Instagram handle that her relationship with Ike had ended and she is married.

