Nigeria: Burna Boy Hints At Releasing Album in August

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has given a hint to his fans that his upcoming album will be released in August 2021.

The 'Ye' crooner made the revelation while responding to a fan who asked "Are we having an album this year?"

Burna replied, "Same time as last year. No worry."

Burna boy hints at August 2021 August release

Recall that the 'Ye' crooner released his Grammy awards winning album dubbed 'Twice As Tall' on August 12, 2020.

He has, however, deleted the tweet. Perhaps, he feels it's too early to make the announcement.