Nigeria: Burna Boy Hints At Releasing Album in August

facebook
Burna Boy
19 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Lawal

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has given a hint to his fans that his upcoming album will be released in August 2021.

The 'Ye' crooner made the revelation while responding to a fan who asked "Are we having an album this year?"

Burna replied, "Same time as last year. No worry."

Burna boy hints at August 2021 August release

Recall that the 'Ye' crooner released his Grammy awards winning album dubbed 'Twice As Tall' on August 12, 2020.

He has, however, deleted the tweet. Perhaps, he feels it's too early to make the announcement.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Respect Our View, Sovereignty Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.