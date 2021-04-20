Kenya: If It's Not Working, Leave, Odinga Advises Kenyan Couples

ODM leader Raila Odinga has decried the rising cases of gender-based violence in the country advising Kenyan couples: "If it's not working, leave."

The former Prime Minister, in a social media post, also said Kenyans need to have a candid conversation in order to end the senseless killings.

He said: "We need an urgent candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a nation."

He went on: "It is unfortunate that after winning their partner's heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them. Too many lives are being lost on an almost daily basis going by media reports."

This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No!

If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live.

We need an urgent candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a Nation..

- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 20, 2021

Raila urged couples to walk away from relationships if they cannot reconcile.

"This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No! If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live," advised the former Premier.

Some of the recent murders include that of 24-year-old Catherine Nyokabi, a mother of one who was on April 14 strangled to death by a man she had been dating for the past four years. Evans Karani, a 38-year-old businessman, confessed to the crime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Infidelity

Their relationship had been rocked with claims of infidelity with Mr Karani accusing Ms Nyokabi of having an affair with another man.

Two weeks ago, a police constable attached to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi's office shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said GSU officer, Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline, before taking his life on April 6.

Mr Mutyambai said the couple may have had a domestic quarrel before the shooting incident.

"Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka," said Mr Mutyambai.

Sources said the couple had been living together inside the GSU camp, but Pauline moved out to a new house near the camp.

And on Monday, April 19, police in Nkubu, Imenti South, Meru County arrested a 25-year-old man who is suspected to have hacked to death his three-year-old daughter and seriously injured his wife after a domestic row.

Boniface Murithi, a tea picker at Murungurune had picked a quarrel with his wife Mary Nchabira, 31 after which he slashed her on the arm with a machete, nearly severing it.

Instinctively, their child Princess Kawira, 3, crawled towards the injured mother and was hacked on the head. She died instantly.