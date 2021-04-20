Nigeria: Fuel Queues Surface in Abuja As Petrol Tanker Drivers Suspend Strike

20 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

Lagos — The Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) have shelved their strike, which was already causing fuel queues at filling stations in Abuja.

The union had withdrawn its services, following the failure of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to negotiate the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for new working conditions for the drivers.

They also demanded the compulsory installation of safety valves in all petroleum trucks to protect the inflammable contents from spilling over in case of road mishaps.

Speaking after a meeting with the union in Abuja, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, assured them that their demands would be resolved in about a week.

"The strike was necessitated by the inability of their employers, NARTO, to increase their compensation leading to the industrial action. We were not able to resolve it last week.

"We have given commitments to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the underlying issues within a week and come back and have a total closure to the dispute, both in terms of government responsibility, NARTO's and the PTD's," Kyari stated.

On the impasse between the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and oil marketers, Kyari stated that engagements were ongoing to make sure that payment issues between PEF and oil marketing companies are resolved.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.