Tanzania: Minister Ummy Suspends Sengerema District Boss Over Embezzlement

20 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ummy Mwalimu has suspended the Sengerema District Executive Director, Magesa Boniphace on Tuesday (April 20,2021) pending for a thorough investigation over misuse of development fund.

Ummy took the decision after receiving complaints and allegations raised by citizens and leaders including Sengerema lawmaker, Hamisi Tabasamu. A statement released on Tuesday said the allegations which were directed to the executive claimed that he collaborated with his subordinates, heads of department linked to the embezzlement of the fund.

She added that due to the misuse of the said fund, the council's projects have been adversely affected.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed the Permanent Secretary at President's Office (PO-RALG), Dr Laurean Ndumbaro to form a team to investigate the saga.

On the other hand, Ummy directed Mwanza Regional Commissioner to ensure that all payments, during investigation, are made in accordance to the law.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.