Tanzania: Minister Ummy Suspends Sengerema District Boss Over Embezzlement

THE Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ummy Mwalimu has suspended the Sengerema District Executive Director, Magesa Boniphace on Tuesday (April 20,2021) pending for a thorough investigation over misuse of development fund.

Ummy took the decision after receiving complaints and allegations raised by citizens and leaders including Sengerema lawmaker, Hamisi Tabasamu. A statement released on Tuesday said the allegations which were directed to the executive claimed that he collaborated with his subordinates, heads of department linked to the embezzlement of the fund.

She added that due to the misuse of the said fund, the council's projects have been adversely affected.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed the Permanent Secretary at President's Office (PO-RALG), Dr Laurean Ndumbaro to form a team to investigate the saga.

On the other hand, Ummy directed Mwanza Regional Commissioner to ensure that all payments, during investigation, are made in accordance to the law.