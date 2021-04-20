Liberia: President Weah Begins 3rd Round Nationwide Tours With Margibi County, Dedicates Projects

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has begun the third leg of his nationwide tour, making the first stop in Margibi County where throngs of citizens, including chiefs, youth and women on Monday, April 19, 2021, accorded him a rousing welcome.

Upon arrival, and following a heartwarming ceremony led by elders and traditional leaders of the county, the President proceeded immediately to dedicating the Lango Nippy High School renovated by his government in line with the education sector's revitalization process as enshrined in the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Later at the Town Hall Meeting with citizens at the Kakata City Hall, President Weah shared fond memories of his affinity to the city during his youthful days while playing for Bong Range in Bong Mines.

"Margibi, and more so Kak City, as we fondly call Kakata, is part of me," he said amid cheers from the citizens.

President Weah lavished praises and commendations on the people of Margibi County for ignoring propaganda messages spewed at him by his opponents during the 2017 elections and voting him to power anyhow with over sixty percent votes in the county.

"We can't take Margibi lightly. We got 64.2 percent of votes," the Liberian Leader asserted. "We are grateful and thankful. With the cooperation of all of you, we can develop this county."

He continued: "National development is not an event but a process. But thank God for the cooperation we have with the leadership of the county. We can only succeed with united efforts."

President Weah informed citizens of Margibi that the current challenges Liberia is faced with are not new but have come a long way. He however assured the citizens that the PAPD is positively affecting the entire country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberian Chief Executive declared that he came to the leadership of the country with a solid vision and determination to develop the country and bring prosperity to everyone.

He decried the poor state of the Republic after long years of existence, noting that his government is working to change the situation.

"It's a sad thing that our cities are in deplorable conditions," he emphasized and also called on the educated class of the country to match their education with practical actions towards the development of the country.

The President averred that he would extend the Pro-poor Housing units program to Margibi to take low income earners from the present poor dwelling places to modern ones.

In Weala, few miles from Kakata, President Weah shared a message of hope and renewal with citizens, assuring them that he would do everything possible to reciprocate the confidence they reposed in him with practical developmental initiatives.

President Weah said he would endeavor to provide for the residents of Weala their wishes and aspirations for development.