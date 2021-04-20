Egypt: Senate Rejects Amendments to Education Law

The Senate has rejected in principle a government bill amending certain provisions of Education Law No. 129/1981 on secondary education final year exams (Thanaweya Amma)(higher school diploma exams).

The bill seeks to change the grading system for Thanaweya Amma by taking into account the scores of the first and second years of the three-year secondary education when calculating the student's total score.

It also gives students the opportunity to sit for end-of-year exams more than once, and allows them to take their exams online.

The bill, however, did not specify the amount of fees to pay in case of requesting to retake an exam more than once.