Africa: FM Arrives in South Africa As Part of African Tour

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived Monday in South Africa after wrapping up a visit to the Comoros.

On Sunday, Shoukry embarked on an African tour to hand over messages from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the leaders of six African countries, including Kenya, South Africa, Senegal, DR Congo, Tunisia and the Comoros, according to a tweet by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

The tour aims to brief the African leaders on the latest developments in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue and Egypt's stance on the urgent need to reach a binding agreement on the filling and operation of the controversial giant hydro-power dam on the Blue Nile.