Egypt - Ethiopian Claim That Low Outfalls Can Pass Average Blue Nile Discharges Incorrect

20 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said the Ethiopian claim that the existing two low outfalls are capable of passing the average discharges of the Blue Nile River is incorrect, noting that the current discharge capacity for both outfalls does not exceed 50 million cubic meters per day.

This quantity does not meet the needs of the two downstream countries, i.e. Egypt and Sudan, and is inconsistent with the average discharge of the Blue Nile River, the ministry said in a statement Monday.

The ministry said the statement is released in order to clarify the situation with regard to the Ethiopian move to open the low outfalls of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam; in preparation for draining the middle part of the dam and implementing the second filling process of the GERD.

The implementation of the second filling process and the retention of large quantities of water - according to what has been announced by the Ethiopian side - will greatly affect the river system; because the only controller of the quantities of water discharged from the dam during the filling process will then be those low outfalls, it said.

The situation will be more complicated starting from the upcoming flood season next July because the outfalls will then release water less than what has usually been received in July and August every year, it added.

The ministry noted that the maximum discharge capacity of the two low outfalls is estimated at 3 billion cubic meters per month, which means that the two downstream countries will suffer in the event of a moderate flood.

The situation will be worse in the event of a low flood, and this underscores the imperative of having a binding legal agreement that includes a clear coordination mechanism, it said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.