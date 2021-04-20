Egypt's FM Hands Sisi's Message On GERD to Comoros President

20 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry handed a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in a meeting in Moroni.

Shoukry's visit to Comoros is his second stop in an African six-nation tour that includes DR Congo, the current chair of the African Union, as well as Senegal, Tunisia, South Africa and Kenya.

The tour that started with Kenya comes to brief the six nations on developments of the GERD issue, including the latest AU-sponsored talks that took place in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa in April.

Sisi's message to Assoumani included a brief on the current situation of the GERD issue and the Egyptian stance in this regard, a statement by the Egyptian Foreign ministry read.

Comoros is a current member at the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union.

