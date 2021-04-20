Namibia: Jonas in Court for Attempted Murder

NAMIBIAN star light welterweight boxer Jonas Junias Jonas yesterday made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with the attempted murder of a civilian and the assault of a police officer.

The charges stem from two separate incidents which took place last Friday at Swakopmund.

In the first incident, a fight allegedly broke out between Jonas and another man.

Jonas reportedly stabbed the man in the head.

The victim was said to be rushed to hospital by his brother.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu says police officers then came across Jonas and others in public as they broke the national Covid-19 curfew, which applies from 22h00.

They were told to go home, he says.

Iikuyu says the officers were at the time not aware of the earlier stabbing incident.

He says Jonas' friends allegedly agreed to go home, but Jonas resisted and reportedly assaulted one of the police officers.

He was then restrained, arrested and taken to the police holding cells.

Police investigations are ongoing, Iikuyu says.

The stab victim is currently in a critical condition at a Windhoek hospital with a fractured skull, state prosecutor Beate Mwiya said yesterday.

She said due to the seriousness of the crime, the state is opposing bail, and added that the charges could change if the victim does not survive.

Magistrate Conchita Olivier agreed to a postponement of the case to 5 May, when Jonas will be able to formally apply for bail.

Jonas was represented by Hilya Neshuku.

The incident came soon after Jonas returned to Namibia from Ukraine where he won a gold medal at the International Manger Memorial Tournament.