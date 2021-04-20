Namibia: Zero-Coupon Bonds for Namibia As Interest Bill Rises

The Namibian treasury says there is no demand for the issuance of zero-coupon bonds.

Should the demand for this arise, the treasury says it may introduce it to the market.

Minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi yesterday said this in response to questions on whether it was time to issue zero-coupon bonds yet - a non-interest-paying government security issued to investors without periodic interest payments.

The security or bond is rather deeply discounted upon issuance, and then paid at its face value at maturity - meaning a bond worth N$1 000 is sold at N$900, which is upon maturity redeemed for its full amount.

The government has in the past not issued any zero-coupon bonds, and has stuck to couponed and inflation-linked bonds.

It is not a popular instrument in Africa.

A recent zero-coupon bond issued by Ghana has, however, sparked the need to have such instruments issued in Africa, one that would respond to the funding needs of a state which is fiscally constrained, but is also seeking to grow where it can.

Late last month, it was reported that Ghana has raised over N$42,8 billion from a four-year foreign-currency zero-coupon bond.

Analysts found this very abnormal, saying expectations were it would attract investors, yet it was twice oversubscribed, which they referred to as shocking.

Ghana is the first sub-Saharan African country to issue such a bond and said it was doing so to enable the country to create fiscal space and build financial resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think issuing a zero coupon bond is an interesting example of financial engineering to attract investors, albeit risky," Mikhail Volodchenko, EM debt portfolio manager at AXA IM said at the time.

Shiimi yesterday said it is best to keep things traditional.

"At the moment the government does not issue zero-coupon bonds. The assumption that a zero-coupon bond is associated with lower debt servicing is wrong, as the market interest rate used to calculate the price of the zero-coupon bond is the same," he said.

In the recently tabled national budget for 2021/22, Shiimi said the government would spend over N$8,5 billion in interest on what it borrowed.

This makes interest payments the second-biggest state expense - more than the budget allocations to each ministry and state organ, save for the basic education budget, which sits at N$13,7 billion.

A high-interest expense reduces the state's ability to spend money on other crucial sectors, highlighting the crowding-out effect, including the development budget.

Shiimi said this high bill is expected to continue depriving other vital sectors of funds, and to constitute almost 17% of state revenue by 2024/25.

Data from the Bank of Namibia's 2020 annual report shows there has been numerous cases of over-subscription on government instruments all throughout 2020 - both in the short and long term.

This to an extent indicates an appetite for government debt from the market.

With bonds paying coupons of up to 10,25% for the long-term GC50, the government could save massively on interest rates if it issues zero-coupon bonds, especially in the long term.

Shiimi, however, said this still neeeds to be assessed.

"Thus far, we have not come across much demand for such instruments from the market. However, should the demand arise, the government may consider issuing the zero-coupon bond as they have a similar cost when compared to the existing family of already issued bonds," he said.

Government debt is expected to reach about N$130 billion this year.

Interest on this amount could, however, be significantly reduced if the government starts issuing long-term zero-coupon bonds, as opposed to the pricey inflation-linked and fixed-rate bonds that are commonly issued by the central bank.

It is quite tricky for the treasury as it requires thorough assessment of the market and presentation to potential investors available in the economy.

Economist Kavishe Daniel indicated that this is possible, but would entirely depend on the market's appetite.

"If they do a roadshow and find there is interest in a zero-coupon bond at a given time, they can go for it," he said.

It's not about simply issuing such bonds, since they can be over- and under-subscribed based on appetite, he said.

The treasury is faced with two options with regards to the pricing of bonds - it could either reduce borrowing or involve borrowing at the lowest amount of interest on payments.

Innovation in this type of asset class could attract different investors with a different tolerance to risk on the same returns.

The government's recent fiscal strategy states that it is sticking to its usual ways, rolling over or issuing new fixed-rate bonds.

It further states that the government is contemplating a full rollover of the Eurobond by seeking support from local institutional investors to underwrite the redemption thereof in exchange for Namibia-dollar-denominated bonds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government also wants to switch N$1,4 billion worth of the GC21 bond to other instruments which constitute longer debts.

The Eurobond is set to mature this year, and the government will have to redeem it.

This proves to an extent that finances are tight, and zero-coupon bonds could help, but leveraging them appears not to be an option yet.

The Bank of Namibia yesterday also sided with the treasury, saying it would not recommend the issuing of zero-coupon bonds yet, saying it was unattractive.

"It should be further noted that the bank has investigated and considered introducing zero-coupon bonds in the past. Nonetheless, the pricing on its yield curve rendered them unattractive in contrast to other instruments that the bank is already offering. In other words, they are just too expensive for the bank to issue, and they do not offer any unique value to the government as an issuer," said the bank.

Pension funds and insurance companies are the biggest players in the Namibian government's bond market.

Email: [email protected]