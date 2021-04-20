Namibia: Teacher Hit With Additional Charges Over Faking Qualification

20 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

THE ministry of education, arts and culture in Ohangwena has opened a case of forgery and uttering against Limbandungila Combined School teacher Fransina Mwetufa (27) for allegedly lying about her qualifications.

Ohangwena regional crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Zacharia Amakali confirmed that the new case has been opened against Mwetufa, who is currently in custody for allegedly stabbing a fellow teacher from the school and attempting attempting to cause a road accident last month. She is facing charges of negligent driving and attempted murder in that incident.

Mwetufa is also facing charges of fraud and theft under false pretence for rebuying a sedan vehicle from a man in the north.

When she rebought the vehicle, she allegedly presented a false bank notification of N$30 000.

Zacharia could not give more information on the latest case as he said it is still under investigation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Respect Our View, Sovereignty Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.