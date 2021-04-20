Namibia: Teacher Hit With Additional Charges Over Faking Qualification

THE ministry of education, arts and culture in Ohangwena has opened a case of forgery and uttering against Limbandungila Combined School teacher Fransina Mwetufa (27) for allegedly lying about her qualifications.

Ohangwena regional crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Zacharia Amakali confirmed that the new case has been opened against Mwetufa, who is currently in custody for allegedly stabbing a fellow teacher from the school and attempting attempting to cause a road accident last month. She is facing charges of negligent driving and attempted murder in that incident.

Mwetufa is also facing charges of fraud and theft under false pretence for rebuying a sedan vehicle from a man in the north.

When she rebought the vehicle, she allegedly presented a false bank notification of N$30 000.

Zacharia could not give more information on the latest case as he said it is still under investigation.