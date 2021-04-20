Namibia: Communities Urged Not to Eat Locusts

COMMUNITIES in the northern regions, which have recently been invaded by large swarms of African migratory locusts, have been urged to avoid feasting on the insects.

Massive swarms of locusts have been sweeping across large areas in the north, causing a serious threat to crops and farmers' livelihoods.

The locust outbreak is described by many as one of the worst in decades.

In some of the affected areas residents who are struggling to make ends meet have been eating the insects.

Oswald Mwanyangapo, the acting director of agricultural production, extension and engineering services within the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, has cautioned community members against this, saying the locusts have been sprayed with pesticides, which are toxic and pose a risk to their health.

Farmers have also been urged to avoid grazing their animals in areas sprayed with pesticides, because they contain strong chemicals.

"... it can easily kill animals. People should adhere to the regulations and should not try to trespass or enter that specific area. It's dangerous to their health and to that of their livestock as well," Mwanyangapo says.

Locusts are said to be an excellent source of protein and other essential nutrients, however, due to the spraying of chemicals they are contaminated.

Some communities are turning the swarming locusts into chicken feed by drying and crushing them.

Selma Matheus, a resident of Oshigambo in the Oshikoto region, says locusts have long been consumed and are delicious.

"If it was not for the pesticides that we are being cautioned against, we would be freely feasting on the locusts now," she says.

Agricultural extension officers have been deployed in the fields to help control the insect swarms through aerial spraying.

The first outbreak of the African red migratory locust was reported in the Zambezi region last August.

This outbreak destroyed more than 5 000 ha of green fields, while the second locust invasion destroyed crops in the Kavango East and West regions earlier this month.

Locusts are short-horned grasshoppers.

They are mostly solitary insects, but given the right conditions they rapidly multiply in numbers and create swarms.