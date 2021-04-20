Namibia: Police, Farmers Meet to Curb Stock Theft

DEPUTY inspector general of the Namibian Police Joseph Shikongo and other law enforcers on Saturday engaged farming communities of the Khomas and Omaheke regions to address the stock theft issue.

Shikongo called the meeting after the police recorded a marked increase in stock theft cases over the past three months and received many concerns from the farmers. The meeting at the Hunters Namibia Safari Lodge, 10 kilometres outside Omitara, was convened to find solutions and share suggestions on how to curb the crime.

A farmer who is also a police reservist, said the lack of discipline and resources such as uniforms and identification documentation are hindering their work.

He added that there are many vehicles at Omitara and Witvlei that are not roadworthy and must be impounded.

Another farmer said over the past three years, over 20 cases were registered with the Okandjira Police Station but only one resulted in a successful prosecution. The farmer said there is a challenge in investigations.

Other concerns raised are lack of resources at the Witvlei Police Station, which allegedly has one vehicle only, is understaffed and lacks firearms.

The farmers revealed they suspect some police officers are connected to criminals as they drink alcohol with them.

"We want to regain our integrity and serve our people. We are here to serve with humility and integrity," Shikongo said, adding that their mandate is "to deliver quality law to the people, effective policing and building partnerships with the public and organisational excellency".

He urged anyone who knows of police officers who work with criminals to report them.

He further urged all station commanders to follow up reported cases and not to sit on them.

Shikongo said the police plan to hold similar meetings in other regions.

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate urged police officers to avoid making friends with criminals and to be always disciplined to resist such temptations from the public.

He also urged people to stop buying stolen items as it encourages criminals to continue stealing.