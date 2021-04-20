Ghana: Fbnbank Places Priority On Customers - Managing Director

FBNBank says it remains focused on ensuring that the Bank's customers are successful by placing them at the heart of its business and ensuring that they benefit fully from the bank's support.

This commitment was reiterated by FBNBank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Victor Yaw Asante to the bank's customers at a Customer Reception event held in Kumasi.

The event which forms part of the bank's 25th anniversary celebrations was organised in order to give the Bank's Managing Director and his team an opportunity to interact with the customers.

The reception was attended by about 100 top customers of the bank who took up the opportunity to offer their feedback and discuss areas of mutual benefit.

The event's setting also ensured that the engagement with the customers was close up and first-hand.

Speaking at the event, Mr Asante said, "our commitment is to you, our customers and it does not matter where you are in Ghana and where you conduct your business in the world. Through our team and with the benefit of technology we would ensure that you are at the heart of what we do. It is a relationship and we are in it for the long haul."

"We however cannot make much progress if you do not share your needs and challenges with us. We can fashion out solutions for you based on the feedback you give us. We can only be as good as you make us," he said.

Most of the customers present at the reception work in the SME sector, which means credit and trade solutions were top of their needs lists.

Among their challenges was the need for faster processing of loans and overdrafts and the request for new solutions to address an identified trend.

Some of the customers also commended some employees of the bank for their efforts at customer relationship management.

In response, Mr Asante emphasised the bank's commitment to customisation of products and services to meet their specific needs.

He stated that, "we are willing to design new products and services to suit your needs. With the introduction of opportunities like AfCFTA we have put ourselves in the right position to support our customers as they take advantage of the extended African market. We are reaffirming our commitment to the SME sector and we will continue to stay abreast with developments in order to be able to partner with you better."

As part of the event, Mr. Asante and his team had the opportunity to engage with customers on a one-on-one basis to discuss issues of mutual concern and benefit.

FBNBank Ghana has since 1996, supported SMEs in several sectors including manufacturing, export and import.

The Bank's focus on SMEs was reaffirmed earlier this year by the Managing Director, Mr Asante when he announced the celebration of the Bank's 25th anniversary.