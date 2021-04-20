Ghana: Hearts Coach Boadu Coy Over Title Chances

20 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, says the 1-0 win over Inter Allies on Sunday was a good revenge on the visitors.

Bottom placed Inter Allies was among four teams to have inflicted painful defeats on the Phobians in the first round.

Coach Boadu guided his charges to exact revenge with a 26th minute own goal from skipper Paul Abanga.

Reacting to the win, coach Boadu expressed relief at the victory, stating that, it was one of the games the team aimed to win at all cost.

"It was a great win; we lost to them during the first round. Going into the game, we told ourselves we will not lose to them for the second time. We came in for revenge, and we had it served perfectly."

He noted that Hearts are taking each game at a time but have resolved to pick all points from teams they lost to in the first round. This, he believes, would help them earn a respectable position on the league log at the end of the season.

Shying away from discussing the club's title aspirations, the former Medeama gaffer said his dream is not to win the title but to win all matches that he is faced with.

"I want to guide my team to win all our matches and get a respectable placement on the league table at the end of the season."

Speaking on his experience at the club so far, coach Boadu says it's been very fruitful, adding that things are taking shape.

"I am new at the club; it is a very big club, and it is not easy to bring up the team. The players are getting used to my philosophy and tactics, and it will take them some time to get to the ultimate. All that we need is the support from the fans to achieve the desired results."

Hearts of Oak will trek to the Cosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Nzema-Aiyinase to face the might of Karela United.

"We are going to work extra hard to pick a point or points from the Karela game; it is a difficult ground to play, but we will surely have a way around it."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.