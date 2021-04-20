Ghana: Hearts Coach Boadu Coy Over Title Chances

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, says the 1-0 win over Inter Allies on Sunday was a good revenge on the visitors.

Bottom placed Inter Allies was among four teams to have inflicted painful defeats on the Phobians in the first round.

Coach Boadu guided his charges to exact revenge with a 26th minute own goal from skipper Paul Abanga.

Reacting to the win, coach Boadu expressed relief at the victory, stating that, it was one of the games the team aimed to win at all cost.

"It was a great win; we lost to them during the first round. Going into the game, we told ourselves we will not lose to them for the second time. We came in for revenge, and we had it served perfectly."

He noted that Hearts are taking each game at a time but have resolved to pick all points from teams they lost to in the first round. This, he believes, would help them earn a respectable position on the league log at the end of the season.

Shying away from discussing the club's title aspirations, the former Medeama gaffer said his dream is not to win the title but to win all matches that he is faced with.

"I want to guide my team to win all our matches and get a respectable placement on the league table at the end of the season."

Speaking on his experience at the club so far, coach Boadu says it's been very fruitful, adding that things are taking shape.

"I am new at the club; it is a very big club, and it is not easy to bring up the team. The players are getting used to my philosophy and tactics, and it will take them some time to get to the ultimate. All that we need is the support from the fans to achieve the desired results."

Hearts of Oak will trek to the Cosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Nzema-Aiyinase to face the might of Karela United.

"We are going to work extra hard to pick a point or points from the Karela game; it is a difficult ground to play, but we will surely have a way around it."