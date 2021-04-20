Ghana: GHA to Replace Ayi Mensah Single Tollbooth With 3

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) is going to construct three tollbooths on either side of the Madina-Aburi road.

The Ayi Mensah toll pay point in the LaNkwantanang-Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, currently has a single booth on either side of the carriageway.

As part of the expansion project, several access roads, new offices, wash and waiting rooms as well as drains will be provided.

Work on the project is expected to commence next month.

According to the resident engineer of the project, Kwaku Atakorah, the Aburi-Accra section of the booth would remain at its current location at Ayi Mensah and expanded, while the Aburi-Accra boundsection would be relocated close to the Oyarifa shopping mall.

He disclosed this at a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders and residents on the project design and construction module, meant to address concerns and challenges prior to commencement of work.

According to him, the current location of the booths has been the scene of numerous accidents and its extension downwards would protect the lives of residents and motorists.

Mr Atakorah stated that the project, when completed, would inure to the economic benefit of the area and so urged the residents to support the contractor to complete the work on schedule.

He said the utilities would be relocated while the drains have been designed to take in excess water downstream to avoid the flooding of adjoining communities.

Mr Atakorah said the economic impact on the people would be taken into consideration to ensure that the new project did not derail their activities.

The head of Physical Development Planning of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, Frederick Asiamah, said the booths which were constructed years ago had outlived their usefulness.

The area, he explained, had also witnessed fatal accidents which had claimed many lives, adding that "there is therefore the need to redesign them to meet the aspirations of the residents as well as the GHA.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, urged the residents to co-operate with the contractors for work to be completed on schedule.

She appealed to the contractor to negotiate with owners of affected properties to avoid litigation.

The Spokesperson of the Contractor, Kanchem Limited, Edem Gadagu, assured of constant interaction with the people to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.