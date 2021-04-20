Ghana: Tennis - Accra Doubles Event Ends

20 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

This year's Accra Double Tennis championship ended on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club with nine thrilling finals.

The week-long competition hosted games in men, women and mixed events from ages 30 -70 plus, producing exciting and spectacular performances that intrigued the few patrons that watched from courtside.

In the Men's double, the semi-pro competition saw Michael Nortey and Amoako Boafo emerge victors over the pair of Albert Arthur and Raymond Hayford with a 3-6, 6-2 and 10-8 win.

Ismaila Lamptey partnered Bernard Nii Bortey to prevail 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-4 winners over George Heckson and Dr Cyril Bansah in the 30-39 age event.

The 40-49 age event witnessed Seth Agbamey and Ohene Amoako-Oppong easily accounting for William Amoo and Richard Borluvi with a 6-0 , 6-2 romp whilst Lawrence Lartey and Dr Maxwell Adjei combined to beat Henry Nortey and David Carreras 6-4 6-4 in the 50-59 age event.

Joe Paddymore and Nana Yaw Ampaw overcame Paa Grant and Bob Williams 7-6(4), 6-2 in the 60-69 age event.

In the 70 plus event, the pair of Nana Dadson and Eugene Affram handed a heavy 9-0 defeat to Isaac Kisseh and Beatson Affram.

In the women's doubles, Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa proved strong for Adwoa Abrokwa and Naa Shika Adu with 6-1; 6-7(5), 10-3 wins in the ladies up to 39 age division.

In the competition for women 40 and above, Faustina Tagoe and Augustina Yamack established a strong presence to beat Mariam Mamoud and Evelyn Enunwah 9-5.

In the only Mixed Doubles encounter, Benjamin Ababio teamed up with Annette Cruickshank to defeat the pair of Theophilus Teye and Faustina Tagoe, 6-2, 2-6, 10-3.

The competition received support from Goil Ghana, Babolat Sports, Soul & Bar Restaurant in Kyebi.

Meanwhile, the Interplast Men's 16 and Ladies 8 Masters event started yesterday and is expected to end on Saturday, April 24.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.