Ghana: Tennis - Accra Doubles Event Ends

This year's Accra Double Tennis championship ended on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club with nine thrilling finals.

The week-long competition hosted games in men, women and mixed events from ages 30 -70 plus, producing exciting and spectacular performances that intrigued the few patrons that watched from courtside.

In the Men's double, the semi-pro competition saw Michael Nortey and Amoako Boafo emerge victors over the pair of Albert Arthur and Raymond Hayford with a 3-6, 6-2 and 10-8 win.

Ismaila Lamptey partnered Bernard Nii Bortey to prevail 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-4 winners over George Heckson and Dr Cyril Bansah in the 30-39 age event.

The 40-49 age event witnessed Seth Agbamey and Ohene Amoako-Oppong easily accounting for William Amoo and Richard Borluvi with a 6-0 , 6-2 romp whilst Lawrence Lartey and Dr Maxwell Adjei combined to beat Henry Nortey and David Carreras 6-4 6-4 in the 50-59 age event.

Joe Paddymore and Nana Yaw Ampaw overcame Paa Grant and Bob Williams 7-6(4), 6-2 in the 60-69 age event.

In the 70 plus event, the pair of Nana Dadson and Eugene Affram handed a heavy 9-0 defeat to Isaac Kisseh and Beatson Affram.

In the women's doubles, Eugenia Asigri and Afia Oforiwaa proved strong for Adwoa Abrokwa and Naa Shika Adu with 6-1; 6-7(5), 10-3 wins in the ladies up to 39 age division.

In the competition for women 40 and above, Faustina Tagoe and Augustina Yamack established a strong presence to beat Mariam Mamoud and Evelyn Enunwah 9-5.

In the only Mixed Doubles encounter, Benjamin Ababio teamed up with Annette Cruickshank to defeat the pair of Theophilus Teye and Faustina Tagoe, 6-2, 2-6, 10-3.

The competition received support from Goil Ghana, Babolat Sports, Soul & Bar Restaurant in Kyebi.

Meanwhile, the Interplast Men's 16 and Ladies 8 Masters event started yesterday and is expected to end on Saturday, April 24.