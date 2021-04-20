South Africa: Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise to Refer United Democratic Movement's Concerns On Section 194 Committee Composition to Rules Committee

20 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

Parliament, Tuesday 20 April 2021 - National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ms Thandi Modise has written to United Democratic Movement President Mr Bantu Holomisa about his concerns of the composition of the Section 194 Committee, which will enquire whether or not there are grounds for the removal from office of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In her reply to Mr Holomisa's letter, dated 12 April, Ms Modise said she would refer these concerns to the NA Rules Committee - to consider the implications of varying the current approach.

Section 57 of the Constitution provides that the NA may determine its own internal arrangements, with due regard to representative democracy. NA rules must also provide for participation of minority parties in a manner consistent with democracy.

In keeping with these principles, NA Rule 154 provides that "parties are entitled to be represented in committees in substantially the same proportion as they are represented in the House, except where the rules prescribe the composition of the committee, or the number of members in the committee does not allow for all parties to be represented".

Because of the nature of party proportional representation and practical necessities, the practice has been to limit the composition of committees, while at the same time allowing that any member can attend any committee, Ms Modise said in her reply to Mr Holomisa.

However, she agreed that some committees, given their mandates, should/could be structured differently. She noted that some ad hoc committees have had different compositions to that of portfolio committees - for example, the Ad Hoc Committee on Amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, which was created with a voting and non-voting membership composition.

Parliament's 7 April announcement about the composition of the Section 194 Committee, named the committee's 26 members, from each of the 14 political parties represented in the NA. Of the 26 members, 11 would be voting members and another 15 would be non-voting members, the announcement said.

Mr Holomisa subsequently proposed that each political party in a Section 194 Committee have a weighted vote, determined by the percentage of the electorate the party represents.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.