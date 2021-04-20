South Africa: SA Records 744 New Covid-19 Cases

20 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has 1 567 513 COVID-19 cases after 744 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Monday, the Health Department reported.

In addition, 21 patients succumbed to respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 53 757.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 occurred in the Eastern Cape, four in the Western Cape, three in Mpumalanga, two in the Free State, one in Gauteng, while the rest of the provinces recorded zero deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 490 876 recuperated from the Coronavirus, while the country is home to 22 880 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 355 196 tests of which 18 130 were performed since the last reporting cycling.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 141 057 106 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 3 015 043 deaths and 793 484 083 administered vaccine doses to date.

