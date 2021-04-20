Cameroon: North West - Military Operation Frees Abducted Hostages in Pinyin

20 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

5th Joint Military/Gendarmerie Commanders prescribe vigilance for transporters on Bamenda-Babadjou Corridor.

Reinforced security patrols on the Bamenda-Matazem- Babadjou stretch and ongoing targeted operations on the night of April 16th and 17th, 2021 helped elements of the 5th Joint Military Region to free some nine hostages, abducted from the neighborhood of Matajen and taken to a separate camp in Pinyin, Santa Sub Division. The revelation by the Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Regions, Brigadier Generals; Nka Valere and Ekongwesse Divine indicate that the operations were inspired by recent threats by separatist fighters to reduce traffic on the Bamenda-Matazem highway to only taxis and motorbikes. The Commanders told Cameroon Tribune on April 18, 2021 that the Task Force Operation in Pinyin neutralized some two separatists, wounded many, liberated hostages and recovered an automatic rifle, locally fabricated guns and some charms.

The hostages were later released to family members at the Command Post of the 5th Joint Military Region in Bamenda on April 18, 2021. The family members showcased gratitude for Defense and Security Forces that helped them reunite with their abducted relatives; some of whom had spent as long as five stressful months in captivity. The hostages recounted the terrible stories of their abduction and stay in the camp till the fateful freedom day when defense and security forces liberated them.

It was against this backdrop that Brigadier Generals, Nka Valere and Ekongwesse Divine congratulated the population for increasing collaboration and intelligence information that helps in their mission to protect people and property.

