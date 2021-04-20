Cameroon: Popular Action Party - Focus On Implanting Different Organs

The Secretary General and other party members are currently touring the regions and implanting basic organs of the party.

Some officials of the Popular Action Party (PAP) led by the Secretary General, have for some time now been directing party resources at implanting different organs and party cells across the nation. For the past one month, the Secretary General of PAP has been touring the northern regions of Cameroon, meeting the grassroots population and preaching the political ideologies of the party. The officials during the tour are also encouraging Cameroonians of voting age to have themselves enlisted on the voters' registers.

The National Communication Secretary of PAP, Elvis Njine Baneh, said besides the political orientations of the party, they are involved in humanitarian activities. Visiting prisons, orphanages and providing assistance to internally displaced persons or vulnerable population, he stated are some actions taken by the party to support citizens found in such conditions. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the party has offered assistance to some persons in the South West, Littoral, West and Centre Regions. According to him, the party continues to clamour for peace and a return to normalcy in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. Elvis Njine added that PAP is very present on social and traditional media, sharing their ideas on democracy with Cameroonians.

PAP which currently has Denis Njang Tabe as National President, the National Communication Secretary said, has a 60 per cent youth representation. He noted that within the party, gender aspects are well respected. Women who prove their worth, he stated, are bestowed posts of responsibility as the First National Vice President of the party is a woman. The principles of human rights and democracy preached by the party, he said are implemented within the party.

Meanwhile, the National Deputy Secretary in charge of Communication of PAP, Dr. Walters Chuo has resigned from the political party. In his resignation letter dated April 12, 2021 and addressed to the party's president, he cites personal reasons as being behind his resignation.