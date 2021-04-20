Cameroon: National Athletics Inter Clubs Championship - Competition Draws to an End

The fourth playing day of the competition took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium last weekend.

FAP men and women's athletics clubs continue to lead the 2021 national athletics inter clubs championship. That was the outcome of the fourth playing day that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium last weekend. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation, the competition brought together athletes from across the country. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. It was an opportunity for athletics officials to select athletes who will represent Cameroon in the upcoming International Grand Prix in Douala that will take place in May.

In the women's 100m, Njuh Nsella (FAP) finished first in 11"9. In the men's 100m race Emmanuel Esseme (CAMSP) was the fastest in 10"00. Emmanuel Esseme equally won the 200m race. In the women's 200m race Bell Bonong Irène was the fastest. In the women's 10,000m Otomo Mendouga (FAP) was the first in 41'06"4. In the men's 10,000m Dindze Evele (INJS) was the first in 32'20"7. In the women's 1,500m Fraisa Hassanate (FAP) finished the race in 4'36". In the men's 1,500m Abba Sali (FAP) was the first in 3'57"7. In the women's long jump Ngouopou Pauline (INJS) jumped a distance of 6m04. In the men's long jump Nkwemy Raymong (INJS) was the first jumping a distance of 7m87. In the women's discus throw Angounougou Sanama (FAP) threw a distance of 37m90 while in the men's discus throw Wangba Lucien (INJS) was the best after throwing a distance of 49m46. In the men's high jump Moudio François (AIA) jumped a distance of 2m05. In the women's high jump Koueche Kevine (CMSP) jumped a distance of 1m65.

After three playing days FAP Athletics Club (women) is leading the table with 355 points. Cameroun Sport (CMSP) is second with 255 points and Athletes in Action (AIA) is third with 251 points. In the men's competition FAP is on top of the table with305 points followed by AIA, 122 and INJS 81 points. The Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Kouoh Koteh, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He said the competition was to enable athletes prepare well and be able to athletes compete with the other athletes.