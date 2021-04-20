Cameroon: Fighting Covid-19 - South West Medics, Governor Vaccinated

Public Health Minister personally witnessed the inoculation of top medical and administrative authorities in Buea and Limbe on April 16, 2021.

As Cameroon grapples with prevention and cure of Covid-19, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, was in the South West Region last Friday, 16 April, 2021, where he witnessed the vaccination of medical staff and local administrative officials. The Minister of Public Health made his first stop-over in the Regional capital, Buea, where he was received by South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. After a twenty-minute consultative discussions, the Minister and the Governor led a convoy to the Buea Regional Hospital Annex where the entire staff had lined out to receive the health boss. They shared civilities ensuring everyone was nose and mouth masked and having moist hands with handy disinfectants. Then, the Minister's entourage moved into one of the hospital halls where vaccination equipment was installed. Here, the expectation was satisfied with several medics taking their turns at the vaccination table. The Senior Nurse administering the vaccine voiced a few words of caution to every recipient about the mild pain when the vaccinating needle pricks the recipient's body. The receiver sat and pulled up their sleeve, stretching the left arm for the sinopharm vaccine liquid to be injected into the arm muscle.

The Director of the Buea Regional Hospital Annex, Dr. Ngomba Divine Mokake, took his turn and left the vaccination stool with a smile to the applause of the on-lookers. Several Medical Doctors and Nurses equally offered to be vaccinated. Every vaccinated individual spent some 15 minutes resting to forestall any reaction.

Then, Minister Manaouda Malachie continued his tour to Fako Divisional headquarters, Limbe, where he witnessed the vaccination of South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, South West President of the Regional House of Assembly, Bakoma Elango Zacchaeus, South West Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr. Ebongo Zachs Nanje, and other local medical staff at the Regional Hospital. He was shown round the imagery department which was constructed before the 2016 Women Africa Football Cup of Nations.

Ending the Minister's visit to the South West Region, Dr. Ebongo Nanje Zachs who is Regional Delegate for Public Health, spoke for the boss of Public Health. He encouraged the population to go for the vaccine as 12,000 doses were allotted for the South West Region and distributed to 22 vaccination centres covering all the six administrative units of the area.