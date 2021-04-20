Cameroon: CAR - National Consultations Begin

Since yesterday, President Faustin Touadera has been receiving the different stakeholders ahead the National Dialogue.

Consultations are ongoing in the Central African Republic (CAR), ahead are the National Dialogue. The National Consultations that began yesterday, April 18, 2021 are in line with a promised made by President Faustin-Archange Touadera last March during his swearing in ceremony in the country's capital Bangui. President Faustin Toudera was re-elected at the first round of the Presidential elections despite attempts by a coalition of armed groups, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), to disrupt the exercise.

The National Dialogue comes after incessant requests by the opposition political parties, as well as the international community, for the sons and daughters of the CAR to give peace a chance by sitting on the dialogue table and talk one-on-one without any topic being a taboo. According to the schedule, President Faustin Archange Touadera was to start receiving the first participants of the consultations yesterday with 23 members of the Bangui delegation to set the ball rolling at the Palais de la Renaissance.

Today, it will be the turn of civil society; trade unions, associations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) right up to Wednesday. From Thursday to Friday, it will be an opportunity for the different religious denominations like, Protestants, Catholics and Muslims to present their grievances and solutions to the President. Finally, after a day devoted to administrators and traditional leaders from all over the country, political parties or gatherings such as the Democratic Opposition Coalition (COD-2020) will round-off the consultations on Tuesday, April 27.

The government has ruled out any dialogue with representatives of armed groups or any political party that has shown any support for the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC). On the other hand, within the technical support team, it is indicated that the deputies concerned by a procedure for lifting parliamentary immunity will be able to participate in the consultations. Once the consultations were compiled, the Head of State promised that this would serve as a basis for the implementation of the national peace and reconciliation agreement signed more than two years ago.