South Africa Cameroon's - High Commissioner Presents Credentials

20 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Solomon Azoh-Mbi Anu'a -Gheyle presented the letters of accreditation during a ceremony on April 14, 2021 in Tshwane.

Cameroon's High Commissioner to South Africa, Solomon Azoh-Mbi Anu'a-Gheyle has presented his letters of credence to the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. He handed his accreditation documents on April 14, 2021 during a ceremony in Tshwane.

Solomon Azoh-Mbi was born in 1958 in Awing, Santa Subdivision, Mezam Division of the North West Region and joined the Cameroonian Foreign Service in 1985 as a career diplomat

He has served in several capacities at the Ministry of External Relations and at the Presidency of the Republic. In 1988, he was appointed Deputy Chief of Service in charge of official visits at the Department of Protocol at the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency. Between 1991 and 1995, Solomon Azoh-Mbi served as Attaché at the General Secretariat at the Presidency. He was later made Chargé de Mission still at the General Secretariat. In 2008 he was appointment Cameroon's High Commissioner to Canada, Cuba and Jamaica, with residence in Ottawa. Prior to his appointment to Canada, he served as Senior Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the Republic. From 2004 to 2008, Solomon Azoh-Mbi, a Minister Plenipotentiary, was Board Chair of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM).

Over his many years of service, he specifically focused on issues involving the law of the sea, the International Criminal Court, the Commonwealth and promoting as well as heading bilateral relations between Cameroon and several countries across the globe. He is married with children.

Cameroon and South Africa partner in several domains with direct flights between the two countries. During the 2012 edition of PROMOTE organised by Cameroon, nine South African firms participated in the trade fair. Scholarships and research opportunities are exchanged by educational establishments of the dual countries. Cameroon and South Africa are both members of the Commonwealth and share common values of democracy, human rights and governance.

