Cameroon: Trafficking of 26 Ndian Children - Buea High Court to Hear Seven Accused

The children may be transferred to orphanages in Fako Division for schooling and welfare.

The seven accused persons of trafficking 26 Ndian children will answer before the Buea High Court in the days ahead. This ruling was delivered last April 14, 2021 by Magistrate Mrs. Florence Nzene of the Limbe Magistrate's Court after a Preliminary Hearing, which begun on March 5. and wrapped up last March 19, 2021, in Limbe. "The seven accused persons have been committed to stand trial at the High Court in Buea following the gravity of their case. It could not just end at the level of Primary Investigations," Magistrate Nzene told the press after delivering her ruling.

It was last February 24 and 25, 2021, that elements of the Limbe Gendarmerie Brigade led by their Brigade Commander, Vroumsia, following a tip-off from the Limbe neighbourhood of Dockyard, descended on the area and arrested Mrs. Shallote Mokube Botech and Ms. Vivian Mbotake. These two led the gendarmes to arrest other five accomplices namely: Mr Blessing Adewallo of Nigerian Nationality, Ewuha Emelienne, Vivian Njanu, Wojoko Hannah Longonje and Stella Amudjua. The seven were accused of having, between the months of December, 2020, and February, 2021, smuggled some 26 children, aged between seven and 14 from two villages, Pondo Balue and Bafaka Balue in Ndian Division of the South West Region to Limbe, headquarters of Fako Division, in the same Region. Shallotte and Mbotake are the primary accused persons for collecting money from the other five accomplices, travelling to Ndian, to smuggle children and bring them to Limbe in the custody of the five accomplices. These two women claimed they had been asked by five persons to go and bring the said children who will be helping them with some house chores while they prepare them for school in September.

After listening to the stories of the children, statements from the gendarmes, the Delegate for Social Affairs, the accused women and their accomplices, some elite from Pondo, among others, the Limbe Magistrate Court ruled on April 14, 2021 that the accused had a case to answer before the High Court in Buea. Magistrate Mrs. Nzene explained that the Minister of Social Affairs took the decision to place the 26 children who have been out of school for the past four years, not to be sent back to Ndian where they might still end up in the same exposure like in the past years. The Delegate explained that the Minister had decided that all the 26 be placed in orphanages across Fako Division for schooling and welfare monitoring.