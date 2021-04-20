Zimbabwe: Zica Coaches for International Course

20 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga -

THE Zimbabwe Cestoball Association members are set to participate in an international referees and coaches' course on May 4 as the local motherbody pushes for capacity building of its members.

The sport is still new in the country and as part of ZICA's efforts to ensure their members are equipped for the task, 30 coaches drawn from different provinces are set to take part in the course. They will also have 10 referees participating.

The participants will be joined by national technical director, Ziviso Mutambisi, vice-president Anna Mariah Jirimwe and marketing director Juan Takapfuma.

The course to be held online, will be led by international trainers Antonella Buscaglia and Giuliana Tasca.

It will focus on the basics of the sport, infrastructure and equipment, technical elements, umpire's responsibilities and game regulations.

ZICA president, Amon Madzvamuse, said this is an opportunity for their members to acquire the necessary knowledge that is key in their drive for development of the sport locally.

"This is a new sport code, we don't have meaningful and many games here in Zimbabwe but we have major international tournaments, so these coaches will have the knowledge to participate in an international event. So this is very good as far as ZICA is concerned.

"We now have community clubs in various provinces, so as far as umpiring or refereeing is concerned we didn't have much of the referees to officiate those games.

So this is the opportunity that we want to take advantage of.

"This is a very good opportunity for us.

We are not lagging behind in terms of information, in terms of new changes but we are there and this platform will also give confidence to our coaches as they interact with other coaches," Madzvamuse said.

From the 30 coaches that are going to take part in the course, the national association is set to select the best coaches for the Under-17 and Under-21 teams.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.