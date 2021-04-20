Zimbabwe: Lack of Leadership in Urban Councils Affecting Service Delivery

Lack of fit-for-purpose personnel including councillors and managers in urban councils has resulted in poor service delivery over the years, former Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said.

In an interview over the rampant corruption and poor service delivery being witnessed in urban councils dominated by the opposition, Mr Manyanyeni said a lack of clear and effective command structure as well as leadership has affected service delivery.

"What l know is required for our towns to recover and perform is fit-for-purpose elected mayors and councillors and fit-for- purpose elected mayors and councillors," he said.

Mr Manyenyeni said apart from the poor leadership qualities that have been executed in urban councils defaulting ratepayers were partly to blame.

"There is need for compliant ratepayers and responsible residents," he said.