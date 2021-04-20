Zimbabwe: Breaking - Ambassador Shava Commences Duty As Foreign Minister

20 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Recently appointed Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Fredrick Shava has assumed duty today and immediately engaged senior officials in the Ministry.

In his address Dr Shava - himself a seasoned diplomat, said they will continue on the trust of re-engagement and engagement.

The mantra was initiated by his predecessor, the late Lieutenant-General (Retired) Dr Sibusiso Moyo, under instruction from President Mnangagwa.

He said all officials in the Ministry should be configured to understand economic diplomacy, and hailed the recently launched Management Training Bureau which he said should be utilised.

Ambassador Shava hinted on engaging retired diplomats to negotiate Zimbabwean position on various issues.

