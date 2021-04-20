Zimbabwe: Man Fined $20 000 for Possessing Egyptian Cobra

A 37-year-old man from Majaya Village in Dema was today fined $20 000 by a Harare magistrate for illegally possessing an Egyptian Cobra he intended to sell in Harare.

Niamey Majuru also risks being jailed for 20 months if he fails to pay the fine.

Majuru was arrested at an open space near Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare on April 3.

He admitted to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

Majuru was being charged with unlawful removal of animals from one place to another.

Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri prosecuted.