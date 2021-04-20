Zimbabwe: Zhf Executive Committee Induction On

THE new Zimbabwe Handball Federation executive is expected to meet on Saturday at Girls High School for an induction that will facilitate the start of their activities.

The executive led by Beauty Mtsambiwa took over from the previous one led by Stewart Sanhewe last month.

ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza said it is important they have the induction soon so that they can move forward with their plans.

'We have set the 24th of this month for an induction of all our executive members, which include the technical commission and the administrative board.

'The induction is important to bring everyone of the administrative and technical structure on the same foot so that we all focus our efforts on plans for the term of office,' said Chirowodza.

The new executive is looking at improving the standard of the sport in the country through embracing a scientific approach.

They are looking at improvement of facilities to meet international standards, participation in regional and international tournaments and exchange programmes among other targets.

Handball is slowly resuming its activities and the national Under-21 side has begun its usual periodic camps.

The team met in Chitungwiza from April 14 to 18 for their first group training after more than a year without physical meetings because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the camp, the technical team led by coach Innocent Kanosvova has been relying on online programmes just to keep the players in shape and they have welcomed the return to group training.

The focus on the junior team is an initiative by the national association to build a strong senior national side under their vision 2024 programme.

The team is expected to take part in an invitational tournament in South Africa next month.

The tournament will give the coaches an opportunity to measure their progress with the team in a competitive set up.