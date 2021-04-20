Zimbabwe: Enough Covid-19 Tests Kits for 5 Months - Minister

THERE are enough antigen, PCR and rapid results Covid-19 test kits in nation's stock to last for five months as the country prepares itself against the third wave.

Responding to acting Mashonaland West medical director, Dr Gift Masoja who had raised a red flag over shortage of test kits in the province during the province's Covid-19 task force team meeting this Monday, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said there were enough test kits at National Pharmaceuticals (Natpharm) stocks.

"We have in Harare at Natpharm, stock enough to last the next five months.

We have sufficient kits at Natpharm especially antigen, PCR and rapid result test kits.

"The report that we have been given by the chairperson of the national task force shows that we have at least about about five months supply," he said.