Zimbabwe: Honeymoon Over for Gweru Motorists

Freedom Mupanedemo — Midlands Bureau

Private parking entity, City Park has started charging and collecting money from motorists in Gweru central business district after completion of the hand over-take over process with the city council.

For the last two weeks, motorists in Gweru have been parking for free, with City Park still marking the streets as well as installing their machines.

Most motorists today were shocked to find receipts stashed on windscreens indicating they had accumilated debt in parking fees. Under the old system, city council workers were using manual receipts and a motorist would find the car clamped for leaving it in the bay without paying for the parking fee.