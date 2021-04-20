Zimbabwe: Call for More Landfills

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ENVIRONMENT, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu has called for more landfills amid indications that there are only three functioning across the country.

Of the three, two are in Mashonaland West province while the other one is in Gwanda, Matabeleland North.

Speaking in Selous last Friday during Mashonaland West's clean-up campaign, Minister Ndlovu said there was a need to improve waste management including setting up landfills in all the districts.

"Currently, we have three functioning landfills in the country. Two are in Mashonaland West and the other one in Matabeleland North.

"We envisage a situation whereby the end of this year, we must be having a landfill in all the districts and service centres," he said.

Environmental Management Agency director-general, Aaron Chigona and Chegutu East Legislator, Webster Shamu participated in the campaign.

Local companies including Zimplats, Afrochine, and Sunn Yi Feng donated bins to Chegutu Rural District Council.