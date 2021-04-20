Zimbabwe: Chipo the Gift Takes a Season Break

Producers of the popular television series "Chipo The Gift", have announced that the production was taking a break.

The Rooftop Promotions produced television series which is in its second season with 13 episodes already screened on ZBCTV since January this year had a huge viewership on both the national broadcaster and online (Rooftop Promotions YouTube channel).

The production was done with the support from Oxfam and it focused on women issues and their experiences during the global COVID-19 pandemic chiefly the national lockdown in rural and urban areas of Zimbabwe.

In a statement issued by Rooftop Promotions Communications said that there were working on bringing the third season of Chipo the Gift which is expected to start screening on the national broadcaster in July this year.

Rooftop Promotions producer Daves Guzha said that the project had a positive impact based on the feedback from the viewers which has motivated the institution to continue with this production.

He also thanks the partners and the viewers for supporting the institution.

"We have considered the need to continue with Chipo and our motivation is through the viewers' feedback. The excitement out there is just amazing.

We are also enthused by the passions of our actors in telling stories of women and girls thus championing gender equality so this is the platform we have to address these issues.

We would like to thank Oxfam for having supported us and we hope to continue with our partnership."

However, communication about the next season will be done on the official communication channels of the institution.

All the previous seasons are still available on Rooftop Promotions YouTube channel," he said.

Chipo the Gift is based on a true story written by renowned playwright Virginia Jekanyika and was produced by Daves Guzha.

Since its launch in 2019, it has had two directors, Marian Kunonga and Nakai Beauty Tsuro for seasons 1 and 2 respectively.

Rooftop Promotions has produced numerous family programs which aired on ZBCTV under the institutions' long-term working relationship. It has also intervened in various emergencies like HIV and AIDS, using film, theatre, art etc.