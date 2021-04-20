South Africa: Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to Part Ways With the Bank

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Differences of opinion over bank strategy are said to be at the heart of the disagreement.

Daniel Mminele, formally a deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank, will be the second banking CEO to leave his role in unhappy circumstances in the space of a few months.

This morning (Tuesday, 20 April 2021) Absa confirmed that "Mr Mminele and the Board are working on a suitable separation arrangement". Further details are to be announced today.

Mminele took over in January 2020 from René van Wyk, who led the bank on an interim basis after Maria Ramos retired in February 2019.

At the end of January, African Bank announced the resignation of its CEO, Basani Maluleke, saying she will be pursuing other career opportunities. However, speculation that she was pushed has never been put to bed.

How fast things change. On 1 April, Absa's CEO was granted 117,702 Absa shares worth an estimated R14,999,942.88. The shares are only awarded - in equal tranches - on the third, fourth and fifth anniversary of the date on which they were granted.

Receiving the shares is subject to the achievement of performance targets, and importantly, continued employment, and forms part of Absa's long-term...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.