South Africa: Motorbike Theft On the Increase

20 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth are warning motorbike/cycle owners to take extra precautionary security measures in safeguarding their motorbikes/cycles.

It has been noted with concern that this mode of transport is being targeted once again across the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Investigations revealed that since January 2021 to date over 11 motorbikes/cycles were stolen. These motorbikes/cycles were mainly stolen from Humewood, Mount Road, Walmer and Kabega Park areas.

Police suspect that there is a syndicate operating in the area. The bikes are either loaded onto a trailer or onto the back of a bakkie and driven away. The average value of the bikes are between R110 000-00 - 150 0000-00 each. In most of the cases, entry into the properties are gained by lifting the automated gates and the bikes pushed out of the yard.

Police are urging owners to take note of the following precautions in ensuring the safety of their assets:

- Ensure that there is adequate security on your vehicles. It is important to install a tracker on your vehicles.

- Never leave your keys on the bike even if it is parked in your garage. Also don't leave the keys in the garage cupboard etc. Make sure that the keys are with you at all times. There were instances where the garage doors were lifted and the motorbike stolen.

- Sometimes desperate measures must be implemented - put a chain lock or clamp on the wheels

- Never ignore a barking dog. If you are suspicious of anything, don't go outside alone rather alert the police or call your security company.

- Take note of the same kombis and open bakkies circling your neighbourhood.

- Install a sensor light outside.

- Older model vehicles should ensure that they park their vehicles especially in shopping centres near cameras so that footage is easily available of the suspects.

The theft of these bikes are a concern and anyone who can assist police with any information about suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or suspected criminals may contact D/Sgt Nelia Carr on 083 226 8520. All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.