South Africa: Motorbike Theft On the Increase

The SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth are warning motorbike/cycle owners to take extra precautionary security measures in safeguarding their motorbikes/cycles.

It has been noted with concern that this mode of transport is being targeted once again across the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Investigations revealed that since January 2021 to date over 11 motorbikes/cycles were stolen. These motorbikes/cycles were mainly stolen from Humewood, Mount Road, Walmer and Kabega Park areas.

Police suspect that there is a syndicate operating in the area. The bikes are either loaded onto a trailer or onto the back of a bakkie and driven away. The average value of the bikes are between R110 000-00 - 150 0000-00 each. In most of the cases, entry into the properties are gained by lifting the automated gates and the bikes pushed out of the yard.

Police are urging owners to take note of the following precautions in ensuring the safety of their assets:

- Ensure that there is adequate security on your vehicles. It is important to install a tracker on your vehicles.

- Never leave your keys on the bike even if it is parked in your garage. Also don't leave the keys in the garage cupboard etc. Make sure that the keys are with you at all times. There were instances where the garage doors were lifted and the motorbike stolen.

- Sometimes desperate measures must be implemented - put a chain lock or clamp on the wheels

- Never ignore a barking dog. If you are suspicious of anything, don't go outside alone rather alert the police or call your security company.

- Take note of the same kombis and open bakkies circling your neighbourhood.

- Install a sensor light outside.

- Older model vehicles should ensure that they park their vehicles especially in shopping centres near cameras so that footage is easily available of the suspects.

The theft of these bikes are a concern and anyone who can assist police with any information about suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or suspected criminals may contact D/Sgt Nelia Carr on 083 226 8520. All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.