South Africa: Public Sector Trade Unions Threaten Industrial Action After State Reaffirms Plan for Salary Freeze

analysis

Salary negotiations between the government and public servants for 2021 have gone awry. Trade unions representing public servants have tabled a wage increase proposal of more than 7%. Meanwhile, the government is doubling down on a three-year pay freeze.

After bending over backwards for public servants in awarding them inflation-busting salary increases for more than a decade, which accelerated the deterioration of the fiscus, the government has now drawn a line in the sand.

For the second year in a row, the government is adamant on a salary freeze for SA's 1.3 million public servants during the 2021/22 financial year, putting it on a nasty collision course with the country's trade union movement.

The government and trade unions representing public servants are locked in ongoing talks over salary increases at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), where both parties negotiate terms of employment. For the 2021/2022 financial year, the government (represented by the Department of Public Service and Administration) formally tabled a 0% salary increase at the PSCBC on Thursday 15 April.

Trade unions have retaliated and threatened industrial action that would result in public servants such as doctors and nurses embarking on a...