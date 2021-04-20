Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Chamarel Village Removed From Red Zone List

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community since last evening.

It should be noted that the results of the targeted screening conducted, yesterday April 17, in Chamarel are all negative. The High Level Committee on COVID-19 has therefore decided to remove the village from the Red Zone list.

344 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

415 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 216.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.