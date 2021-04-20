Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - No Cases Detected in Last 24 Hours

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community for the last 24 hours.

362 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

415 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

119 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 198.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.